Russians hit Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions. There are casualties

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Kherson. There were casualties as a result of the attacks.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences of the Russian shelling.

Russians struck Zaporizhzhia. Two men were injured.

In Pavlohrad (Dnipropetrovsk region), the Russian army struck a private house, injuring a man.

In Kherson, the Centralny district was under attack — a 60-year-old man and two other people were injured.

It also became known that the company "Clean Water" temporarily stopped the production and delivery of drinking water after the attack on the village of Myla in the Kyiv region, where the production was located.

Presidential advisor Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov said that the Russian army has begun launching “Shahed” drones into Ukraine almost straight from production. He also wrote that in July, Ukraine was attacked by approximately 1 500 “Shaheds”, and in August, more than 2 500.

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