Axios: In Moscow, the CIA head Ratcliffe proposed a trilateral meeting involving Trump, Zelensky, and Putin

During a trip to Moscow this week, the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) head John Ratcliffe proposed a trilateral meeting involving Presidents Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, and Vladimir Putin.
Axios writes about this with reference to sources.
The sources say part of the visit was to see if Russian intelligence could persuade Putin to resume talks with Ukraine under US mediation. They also say Ukrainian President Zelensky was briefed on Ratcliffe’s visit to Moscow and the proposal for trilateral talks.
The media emphasizes that this is the first time Ratcliffe has joined diplomatic efforts between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.
- Ratcliffe arrived in Moscow on August 25 via Riga on an unannounced visit. The media wrote that at that time the US had asked Ukraine to suspend strikes on Russia. The Kremlin gave the reason for the CIA directorʼs secret visit to Moscow as follows: to establish contacts between the intelligence services.
- The last time the CIA chief visited Moscow was in 2021, when Bill Burns warned Putin about the consequences of an attack on Ukraine. Three months later, Russia launched a full-scale war.
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