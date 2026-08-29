Russians hit Ukraine with 224 drones during the day. Where the explosions were heard

The Russian army struck Ukraine with 224 drones during the day — most of them flying towards the capital. The Air Defense neutralized 199 UAVs.

Most of these drones are jet-powered.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences.

In Kyiv, the number of victims of Russian daytime attacks has increased to eight.

The Russians also hit a “Ukrposhta” truck near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, injuring the driver. The attack destroyed about 500 parcels. Two more Russian drones hit a hospital in Kramatorsk.

Three people were killed and 17 others injured in the attacks in the Kherson region in a day. The strikes damaged houses and cars.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, one person was injured in the attacks during the day. The attacks damaged houses, cars, a supermarket, educational institutions, and businesses.