The US ambassador published AI image of Belgian health minister with mocking caption. He was summoned to the Foreign Ministry

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevost summoned US Ambassador Bill White after his harsh remarks against the countryʼs Health Minister Frank Vandenbrouck.

This was reported by the Belgian media Belga News.

The US ambassador posted an AI-generated photo of Vandenbroek on Instagram with the caption: “Damaging every joy in life.”

Under his post, White wrote: “Who is the biggest loser in Belgium?”

The Belgian Foreign Minister said that this was an unacceptable incident. Journalists clarified the context of the situation: in recent days, the country has been in controversy over the intensification of the campaign to warn about the dangers of alcohol to health.

From now on, instead of the inscription "Alcohol abuse is harmful to your health", manufacturers must place the phrase "Alcohol is harmful to your health" in their advertising and information materials. Belgian brewers are against this.

The head of the health ministerʼs political party Conner Russo also reacted to the US ambassadorʼs statements.

He said: "Bill may be a fun guy. But he doesnʼt know anything about the health system. Heʼs just repeating what Daddy Trump says.”

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