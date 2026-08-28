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Poland rejected the idea of placing partnersʼ nuclear weapons on its territory

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

Polandʼs Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Zalewski rejected the idea of deploying partnersʼ nuclear weapons on the countryʼs territory, despite the growing risk of a Russian invasion of one of the NATO countries.

Politico writes about this.

According to him, Poland wants to participate in NATOʼs nuclear deterrent, but this does not mean that there should be nuclear warheads on the countryʼs territory.

In February 2026, Polish President Karol Nawrocki said he favored developing his own nuclear weapons because the country was “on the brink of armed conflict”. At the same time, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that European countries were discussing developing their own nuclear defense systems for the first time since the end of the Cold War because the United States was no longer a reliable military partner.

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