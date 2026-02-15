The President of Poland said that the country should follow the path of creating its own nuclear weapons due to the threat from Russia

Polish President Karol Nawrocki has said he supports creating its own nuclear weapons because the country is "on the brink of armed conflict".

He said this in an interview with Polsat News.

According to Nawrocki, amid the turmoil in the international arena and in the security sector, he is "a big supporter of Poland joining the nuclear project".

"This path, with respect for all international norms, is the path we must follow. We need to act in this direction so that we can start working. We are a country on the brink of armed conflict. It is clear how aggressive, imperial Russiaʼs position is towards Poland," the Polish president noted.

He stressed that he supports building Polandʼs security "even on the basis of nuclear potential", but does not know whether this will happen at all, since Poland is a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

In response to a question about possible actions by Moscow if work on the Polish nuclear program begins, Nawrocki said that Russia "can react aggressively to anything".

On February 13, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that European countries are discussing creating their own nuclear defense system for the first time since the end of the Cold War, as the United States is no longer a reliable military partner.

