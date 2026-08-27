The US Department of Education releases video comparing Trump to Hitler, removed after online criticism

The US Department of Education posted a video on social media that purportedly compared President Donald Trump to a tiger. But when it was discovered that the comparison was actually about Adolf Hitler, the video was removed.

Forbes writes about this incident.

It all started with a failed creative: the agency published an excerpt from the film "Dark Ages" about British Prime Minister Winston Churchill at the beginning of World War II.

In the video, the actor portraying Churchill shouts: "You canʼt negotiate with a tiger when your head is in its mouth!" Immediately after these words, the clip was followed by footage of Trump, and the Ministry of Educationʼs caption added: "Nobody does it like us," and a tiger emoji.

Everything would be fine, except that in the original scene of the film, Churchill called Adolf Hitler a "tiger", convincing the Cabinet not to enter into peace negotiations with the Nazis.

"When will we learn this lesson? How many more dictators do we have to appease, pacify, shower with privileges, God willing, before we understand: you canʼt negotiate with a tiger when your head is in its mouth!" — the full version of the quote reads.

The US Department of Educationʼs mistake was immediately noticed and ridiculed online — they say the department fired employees who helped fund teachers and students, but kept the "fancam editor" on a salary at taxpayer expense. After that, the post was quickly removed from the social network.