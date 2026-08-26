Der Spiegel: A 24-year-old Ukrainian left a cache of weapons in the forest near Berlin — it was a task for Russian special services

The weapons cache near Berlin, which was reported to have been discovered in August, was set up by a 24-year-old Ukrainian. Investigators have identified him as Vadim S. He is believed to have joined a group that was preparing sabotage in European countries on behalf of Russian intelligence services.

Der Spiegel writes about this.

Polish law enforcement officers who tracked his movements claim that the boy arrived in Berlin by bus from Poland on October 1, 2025, took two packages there and placed them in a hiding place in the forest. The hiding place contained two pistols with ammunition.

From Berlin, Vadym S. returned to Poland and then went to Romania. On October 16, he was detained in Bucharest, where he left two packages with explosives at the local “Nova Post” branch. Another Ukrainian was detained with him, but no details were released about him.

At the same time, Russian media revealed data on the arrest on October 16, 2025 in Romania of two Ukrainians: 24-year-old Vadym Shcherbakov and 21-year-old Bohdan Filipchuk.

Representatives of German intelligence agencies have previously stated that a weapons cache discovered near Berlin could have been intended for Russian agents. However, they stressed that the investigation is still ongoing.

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