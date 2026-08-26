Terrorist attack against the head of a defense company in the Kyiv region. SBU told how the attempt was foiled

On August 20, Polish law enforcement officials reported that they had detained a Ukrainian who had attempted to kill the head of a Ukrainian defense company in the Kyiv region. Today, August 26, SBU provided details of this operation.

According to SBU, the Russian FSB was responsible for organizing the explosion. The Russians recruited a 63-year-old pensioner who had moved to the Kyiv region from the occupied Luhansk region. He was recruited in February of this year through his son, who lives in the Russian Federation.

The man was supposed to attach an explosive device under the driverʼs seat of the head of a defense companyʼs car. SBU and the National Police discovered and neutralized the device in advance. It contained 1 kg of hexogen, which is equivalent to approximately 2 kg of TNT.

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The bomber himself fled to Poland, from where he planned to get to the Russian Federation via Belarus. However, he was detained by Polish law enforcement officers. Ukraine has already initiated his extradition.

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