SpaceX to build largest spaceport in the US for $100 billion

SpaceX plans to build the largest rocket launch complex in Louisiana, worth approximately $100 billion.

Reuters reports this.

Construction of a new spaceport on Pekan Island is planned to begin in 2027. The first launch from the site is expected in 2029. The spaceport will be used for launches of the Starship rocket system and the development of the companyʼs satellite projects.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said the company expects to conduct thousands of Starship launches per year from the new spaceport. The area of the future complex will be almost 50,585 hectares.

It should expand SpaceXʼs launch capabilities beyond its current sites in South Texas and Florida. Elon Musk also sees Starship as a primary means of launching large numbers of satellites designed to process artificial intelligence data.

Musk envisions a future orbit of up to one million such satellites. Pecan Island’s location also makes it ideal for launches south over the Gulf of Mexico, which could allow rockets to reach sun-synchronous orbits.

Starship is a reusable superheavy transport system designed for flights to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, etc.

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