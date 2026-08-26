Russians attacked Ukraine with 162 UAVs. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of August 26, Russia attacked Ukraine with 162 attack UAVs of the “Shahed” and “Gerbera” types, and “Parody”-type simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force.

The drones flew from Russia (Kursk, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk), as well as from temporarily occupied Hvardiyske (in Crimea) and Donetsk. The air defense neutralized 134 UAVs in the north, south and east of the country.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Drones were not shot down at 18 locations, and debris fell at three more.

As a result of Russian attacks on Chernihiv at night and in the morning, a woman and a four-year-old child were killed, and two children were injured, including a 14-year-old girl.

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A fire broke out from the impact on the residential building. A nearby store also caught fire. All fires have already been extinguished, the State Emergency Service reported.

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