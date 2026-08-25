Kazakhstan refinery to process Russian oil and supply fuel to Russia

The Condensat oil refinery in Kazakhstan will process Russian oil and ship most of the fuel produced back to Russia.

This was stated by the Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Erlan Akkenzhenov during a briefing.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Russia have already agreed on the supply of Russian oil to the plant. Up to 70% of the gasoline and diesel fuel produced are planned to be sent to Russia, while another 30% will remain on the domestic market of Kazakhstan.

They plan to supply oil to the refinery by rail, since the plant is located near the Russian border and is not connected to main oil pipelines.

The capacity of the Condensate plant is up to 850 000 tons per year. The refinery is located in the West Kazakhstan region. The processing volumes will depend on the capabilities of the railway infrastructure.

Since 2024, the company has also been fulfilling orders from the Russian company Tatneft, which is under sanctions by the United Kingdom and Canada.

Akkenzhenov stated that there are no obstacles to the supply of Russian oil. According to him, the owner of the enterprise is not under international sanctions. The plant is also currently carrying out reconstruction and capacity expansion work.

At the end of June, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that Russia was negotiating with Kazakhstan to import 50 000 tons of A-92 gasoline to overcome the countryʼs shortage after Ukrainian drone attacks on oil refineries.

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