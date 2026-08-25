The European Union is not yet ready to give Ukraine money from the 2027 loan ahead of schedule

The European Commission has not yet received an official request from Ukraine to disburse funds from the €90 billion loan scheduled for 2027 ahead of schedule.

This was stated by European Commission spokesman Balazs Uyvari during a briefing in Brussels, reports a Babel correspondent.

According to Ujvari, Brusselsʼ current plan involves distributing €90 billion equally — €45 billion each in 2026 and 2027.

"As far as I know, we have not received any official request from Ukraine to accelerate this process. Instead, we are focused on implementing the current plan," a European Commission spokesman said.

He also added that the EU plans to approve and disburse even more defense funds to Ukraine in the coming weeks. “The next few weeks will be very busy in the defense sector, because we know what is at stake,” Ujvari noted.

At the same time, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Piño explained that the EU is currently focused on fulfilling its obligations to Ukraine for 2026.

"We havenʼt reached the total amount budgeted for this year yet. So weʼre moving forward with that first before we can even talk about early funding," she said.

What preceded

On Independence Day, August 24, the European Commission approved a new €6.1 billion defense support package for Ukraine. The funds will go towards air and missile defense systems, missiles, ammunition, and radars that Ukraine needs.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Ukraineʼs defense budget deficit is $27 billion. According to Zelensky, one option to cover it could be to allocate part of the €90 billion EU loan planned for next year ahead of schedule.

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