Trump proposes renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America amid trade war with Canada

The US President Donald Trump said his country is considering renaming Lake Ontario to Lake America amid a trade dispute between the US and Canada.

Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

"The United States is seriously considering changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America as we no longer expect much business from Ontario," Trump wrote.

Lake Ontario is located on the border of the United States and Canada. The province of Ontario is the most populous province in Canada and one of the main centers of the countryʼs automotive industry.

Trumpʼs proposal comes amid a new trade war. The US administration has imposed 50% tariffs on nearly $20 billion worth of Canadian goods after talks between the countries stalled. Canada is preparing retaliatory measures.

Trump has also threatened Canada with new 50 percent tariffs on cars, auto parts, steel and aluminum. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Washingtonʼs demands could cause serious damage to key sectors of the Canadian economy.

This is not Trumpʼs first proposal to change the names of geographical features. In 2025, he renamed the Gulf of Mexico to the American Gulf by executive order.

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