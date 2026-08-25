Macron reported the first joint military exercises of the “Coalition of the Willing” this fall

French President Emmanuel Macron reported that the first large-scale military exercises of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in October-November of this year.

He said this at a coalition meeting in Kyiv on August 24, RBC-Ukraine reports.

According to the French president, these will not be just maneuvers — the allies must show that they are ready to act together and decisively when the fighting stops.

"This is very important. This is one of the main elements of peace talks, when Ukraine decides to hold them. It is extremely important that we work collectively on this," Macron stressed.

The leaders of the countries agreed to hold the exercises during a previous meeting in July. At that time, it became known that almost 1 500 soldiers from Britain and France would arrive in Poland in September.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Pawel Beida said that during the exercises, the redeployment of personnel and equipment will be practiced.

The "Coalition of the Willing" is an informal international alliance of over 30 states, founded on March 2, 2025, at the initiative of Great Britain and France to support Ukraine and develop real security guarantees.

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