Russia launched 150 drones and missiles into Ukraine overnight. It shelled Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. There are casualties

On the night of August 25, Russian forces launched 150 drones and missiles — ballistic and Kh-31P aircraft — over Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 124 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Arrivals are recorded in 17 places, and debris has fallen in seven. In particular, in the Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, debris from a drone damaged a 16-story building — one person was injured.

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A Russian missile hit an industrial zone in the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv — one person was killed.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians shelled a shopping mall in Dniprovsky district, and a dormitory, kindergarten, and private homes in Nikopolsky. Three people were injured.

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Two citizens were killed in an air bomb strike in Zaporizhzhia at night. In the morning, the Russians dropped several more guided aerial bombs on the city, hitting the carriageway and killing two more people.

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This morning, a Russian drone hit a medical facility in the Tsentralny district of Kherson, injuring a 68-year-old employee.

In addition, at night, Russian troops attacked the Vynohradivka checkpoint on the Odesa regionʼs border with Moldova with drones. It is temporarily out of service.

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