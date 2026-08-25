Russians again attacked a checkpoint on the border with Moldova

On the night of August 25, Russian troops attacked the Vynohradivka checkpoint on the Odesa regionʼs border with Moldova with drones.

This was reported by the Southern Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The impact damaged the infrastructure of the checkpoint, and a fire broke out — it has now been extinguished.

The passage of citizens and transport has been suspended. Transport is being redirected to other checkpoints.

Before that, the Russians had twice shelled checkpoints on the border with Moldova — on August 20 and 21.

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