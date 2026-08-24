Ukraine and Britain will jointly develop military technologies based on AI — the countries signed an agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Andy Burnham signed a letter of intent on a partnership in the field of artificial intelligence.

This was reported on the British government website.

As part of the agreement, Britain will gain access to the Ukrainian platform Avengers AI Labs’ database to train new AI models. The platform provides data and analytics to train artificial intelligence models. The data is collected by thousands of daytime surveillance cameras and infrared sensors deployed across the war zone in Ukraine.

These sensors detect and record millions of objects in real time, from tanks, artillery systems and air defenses to infantry and various aerial targets, including Shahed strike drones and reconnaissance UAVs. The data obtained is sent to Avengers AI Labs, where it is used to train and improve new artificial intelligence models.

The first phase of the agreement will focus on defence and national security. It will bring together engineers, scientists, business and military operational experts from both countries to work as a joint AI team to address key national security challenges for the UK and Ukraine.

Avengers AI Labs will give UK researchers access to real-world operational data, as well as the opportunity to directly engage with the platform and use its resources to develop their own solutions.

The partnership also envisages that the UK and Ukraine will explore opportunities for further cooperation on other platforms.

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