Germany to allocate €50 million to restore Chornobyl NPP protective arch after Russian strike

Germany will allocate €50 million to restore the protective arch (confinement) of the Chornobyl NPP, which was damaged by a Russian strike in February 2025.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development previously estimated the cost of restoring the arch at approximately €500 million. The European Commission, the United States, and Norway have previously announced that they are also ready to join in restoring the protective arch at the Chornobyl NPP.

What preceded

The Chornobyl NPP was occupied from February 24 to March 31, 2022. On the night of February 14, 2025, a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive warhead hit a shelter at the nuclear power plant (the arch) — a fire broke out there. The radiation background did not increase, although the damage was significant.

In December, IAEA said that the protective arch over the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant could no longer fully contain radioactive materials after a Russian drone strike in February.

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