Ukraine and Lithuania signed a declaration on energy partnership and created a joint coordination group

Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal and his Lithuanian counterpart Lukas Savickas signed a declaration on energy partnership between the two countries.

This was reported by Denys Shmyhal.

In particular, during the cooperation, Ukraine and Lithuania will jointly renovate energy facilities, produce and develop energy storage systems, work on gas infrastructure and supplies, regulate and integrate into European markets, and strengthen energy infrastructure.

Ukraine and Lithuania have created a joint coordination group on these issues.

Separately, Shmyhal thanked Lithuania for its contribution to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine of €5.7 million and for over 6,317 tons of energy equipment.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was created in the spring of 2022. Thanks to it, partners help Ukraine finance the purchase of spare parts and equipment for energy facilities destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.