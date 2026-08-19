The driver of the Volkswagen who caused a fatal accident in Kyiv this morning was reported as suspicious

Police officers reported suspicions to the 23-year-old Volkswagen driver who caused a fatal accident on Chokolivskyi Boulevard in Kyiv this morning.

This was reported to the National Police.

Investigators have charged him with violating traffic safety rules, which caused the deaths of several people. They will also seek preventive detention.

This morning in the Solomyansky district, a driver was driving in a public transport lane. While driving, he tried to change to the second row and crashed into a minibus.

The impact sent the car flying to a stop. Two women were killed and four others were injured. The driver was later arrested.

This is the second high-profile accident in Kyiv in a week: on August 17, a car crashed into the summer playground of a restaurant. There were no fatalities. After that, the president said that what was needed was not cosmetic changes to the rules, but effective steps.

Against this background, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is returning “Phantoms” to the roads — patrol cars without identification marks that record speeding violations. This week, 50 new cameras will also be added.

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