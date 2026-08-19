The head of the Mykolaiv Regional TRC was removed from his post and arrested. He is suspected of taking bribes for avoiding mobilization

The court removed from office and sent into custody the head of the Mykolaiv Regional TRC, who is suspected of receiving a bribe totaling $15 000.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The official was detained on August 13. According to the investigation, he received $10 000 for not mobilizing three conscripts, removing them from the wanted list in the "Oberih" system, and helping with booking.

In addition, the head of the TRC promised, for another $5 000, to help ensure that the already mobilized man was not accepted into a military unit, but instead was re-directed to MMC.

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On August 19, the court remanded him in custody with the option to post bail of UAH 4 million 659 thousand. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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