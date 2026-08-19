Switzerland follows the EU in extending protection for Ukrainians until 2028, but tightens rules for military conscripts

Switzerland has extended temporary protection for citizens of Ukraine (S status) until March 4, 2028. At the same time, from August 20, the country will restrict access to it to applicants who are not performing military duties in Ukraine.

This is stated in a statement from the Swiss Federal Council dated August 19.

The new restriction applies, in particular, to Ukrainians of military age, reservists, and people who voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From now on, they will be granted S status only on the condition that they fulfill their military duties in Ukraine.

This rule will only apply to new applications submitted from August 20, 2026. It will not affect people who already have S status in Switzerland.

With this decision, Switzerland adapts its policy to the new rules of the European Union. On July 30, the EU extended temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 4, 2028, while at the same time limiting it to certain categories of Ukrainians liable for military service.

Along with the S status, Switzerland will also continue the program to support Ukrainians until March 2028. The state will allocate 3 000 Swiss francs per year to the cantons for each person with S status. The funds should be used, in particular, for language learning, education, and assistance with entering the labor market.

Separate changes for refugees from Ukraine will come into effect from March 2027. By then, the first Ukrainians will have been in Switzerland for five years. According to the law, after five years, people with S status can obtain a residence permit associated with this status.

However, if Switzerland revokes the S status in the future, such a permit will automatically cease to be valid. Under certain circumstances, Ukrainians will be able to separately request a residence permit on humanitarian grounds.