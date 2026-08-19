FT: Iran considering attacking US targets in Europe if war continues

Iran is considering attacking American military facilities in Europe if US President Donald Trump decides to escalate the war.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing two sources close to the Iranian regime.

According to the sources, the Iranian military has been assessing the possibility of striking American targets in Southeast Europe, including Bulgaria. Last month, the country allowed the use of the Bezmer airbase for refueling American aircraft.

Cyprus, home to a British military base, was also mentioned as a potential target. It was attacked by a drone in March. Separately, Iran was considering attacking undersea fiber-optic cables in the Strait of Hormuz, which are used for international communications, the sources said.

One source said Iran was preparing a plan to escalate the conflict if Trump followed through on previous threats to attack Iranian infrastructure, while another said Iran would not limit its response to the Middle East in the event of American aggression.

At the same time, experts consider the threat to Europe real but limited. Iran has medium-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching targets in Southern and Southeastern Europe, but at long distances their accuracy and power will be lower.

Iran has already demonstrated the ability to strike at a considerable distance. In particular, after the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran, Washington announced attempts by Tehran to attack the Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean, approximately 4 000 km from Iran. All the missiles launched, according to the US, did not reach their target.

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