The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft of the new Customs Code as a basis. It will be adapted to EU norms

The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft of the new Customs Code of Ukraine in the first reading. It is intended to bring Ukrainian customs rules closer to the norms of the European Union.

This is stated in bill No. 15450.

261 MPs voted for the document. The Ministry of Finance says that the draft law received a positive assessment from the European Commission. If adopted, Ukraine will use European customs terminology, a system of authorizations and approaches to declarations, customs debt, guarantees and exemption from customs duties.

The document states that businesses will be able to provide customs with arguments regarding the customs value of their goods before a final decision is made. In addition, documents will be transmitted through an electronic "single window", which should reduce paperwork and personal contacts with customs officers.

The bill will also establish a clear procedure for appealing customs decisions — first to a higher-level body, and then to the court. Customs authorities may also receive investigatory powers, the limits of which will be determined separately.

The new code is scheduled to enter into force on December 1, 2027, and the transition to new electronic systems is planned to be completed by the end of 2029. However, before that, the bill still needs to pass a second reading and be signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The new Customs Code is one of the conditions for receiving €1.5 billion in macro-financial assistance from the EU. Ukraine received the first tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in January 2023.

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