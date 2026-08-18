Media post videos of alleged new works in the “Teremky” Park in Kyiv. The Kyiv City State Administration explained what is happening

The Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) assures that they are not cutting down trees in Teremky. Previously, a video was shared on social networks showing that work is continuing in Teremky Park despite the moratorium.

The corresponding video was published by user Nataliya Chernyshova. She accused the Kyiv City State Administration of not complying with the moratorium.

Instead, the city authorities say that organizational and logistical work is currently underway in the park. This includes, in particular, the transportation of pre-insulated pipelines — for this purpose, equipment has been brought to the site.

What preceded

On August 8, residents of the Teremky neighborhood in Kyiv protested against the mass felling of trees in the forest belt — they did this to lay a backup heating network for the “Teremky-1” and “Teremky-2” residential areas.

The local authorities have chosen a route through a forest belt to build the highway, and to do so, they plan to cut down hundreds of trees, some of which are over a hundred years old. Local residents insist that the route can be changed and the number of trees that will have to be cut down can be reduced. According to activists, more than half of the forest belt has already been destroyed during the works.

After protests, work was suspended, and activists and city authorities agreed to look for an alternative route for the heating network.

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