Two new peopleʼs deputies from the “Servant of the People” party have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada. Who are they

Two new MPs have appeared in the Verkhovna Rada — Bohdan Morklyanyk and Viktoriia Reznikova. They took the oath on August 18. Both joined the “Servant of the People” faction.

This became known from the broadcast of the parliament session.

Bohdan Morklyanyk and Viktoria Reznikova became MPs instead of Denis Maslov and Vitaly Bezhin.

Morklyanyk was born in the village of Mizhhirya (Transcarpathian region), graduated from the Lviv Polytechnic National University with a degree in industrial and civil engineering. Doctor of Technical Sciences.

At various times, he taught at Lviv Polytechnic University and was the Deputy Head of the National Agency for Quality Assurance in Higher Education. In March 2022, he was mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Reznikova is originally from Khmelnytskyi, graduated from the Leonid Yuzkov Khmelnytskyi University of Management and Law with a degree in law. She is a Doctor of Laws. She worked as an accountant, and later as a lawyer.

Since 2018, she has been a member of the Scientific Advisory Council of the Supreme Court. From 2019 to 2024, she worked as the head of the Department of Economic Law of the Faculty of Law of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, and in 2024 she became the head of the Department of Economic Law and Economic Litigation.

In 2025, she became a corresponding member of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine.

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