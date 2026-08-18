A man who registered 27 “Starlink” stations for Russians was detained in the Kharkiv region. He faces life imprisonment

In Izyum (Kharkiv region), the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a man who registered 27 Starlink stations for the Russians. The Russians planned to use these devices to coordinate assault units and drone strikes in the Kharkiv region.

SBU wrote about this in Telegram.

The Russiansʼ task was carried out by an unemployed immigrant from the temporarily occupied city of Khrustalny (formerly Krasny Luch) in the Luhansk region. After moving to Izyum, he was looking for easy money on the Internet. First, the man registered the station in his name and gave the details to his so-called curator, who was in the temporarily occupied territory in eastern Ukraine.

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After that, the man was ordered to register more satellite equipment — he enlisted the help of locals. The Russian agent was counting on an "evacuation" to the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk region.

The Ukrainian is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

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