Russians launched 147 drones over Ukraine overnight. What is known about the consequences in the regions (UPD)

On the night of August 18, Russian troops launched 147 drones to attack Ukraine — they managed to shoot down 111 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones were hit in 17 places, and debris was recorded in three more.

UPD at 09:50: Russians launched a missile strike on the village of Pechenihy in the Kharkiv region — ten people were killed, eight more were injured. Ten private houses, a cafe, a post office, a shop and at least seven cars were damaged. Emergency services are working on the scene.

In particular, five people were injured in Izyum in the Kharkiv region, including a nine-year-old boy. Five private houses were also damaged in the city. In Kharkiv, a drone hit a gas station in the Industrialny district of the city.

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Russian drones were spotted in the Kyiv region, air defense was deployed. Civilian infrastructure was hit. In the Brovary district, an office building, warehouses, and a private house were damaged. There is no information about casualties.

The Russians attacked the private sector of Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out, houses and windows of high-rise buildings were damaged.

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