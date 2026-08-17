A statement by “Drapatyʼs wife” is being posted on social media about her opposition to the chief of the Commander-in-Chief reform

In recent days, posts have begun to appear on social media that allegedly quote a statement by the wife of Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapaty, in which she complains about opposition to defense reforms. The Commander-in-Chief himself responded by calling it an information attack and emphasizing that members of his family do not make public statements.

In particular, "quotes" from such a statement by Drapatyʼs wife were published by Threads user Anya Baratynska — the description of her page indicates that she is a tarot reader and psychologist.

Her post, which allegedly quotes the commander-in-chiefʼs wife, talks about "the powerful internal resistance her husband faced during his attempts to reform the army". The woman also allegedly says that Drapaty is ready to resign due to "tough pressure from the former leadership and political circles".

Moreover, there is no confirmation of the authenticity of this statement or that it belongs to the commander-in-chiefʼs wife.

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Similar statements have been spread by various Facebook groups in previous weeks. They all repeat the same theses: Drapaty is being pressured because of his reforms, the "old guard" is resisting, and they are trying to blackmail Drapaty.

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The commander-in-chief himself reacted to the situation, his statement was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Drapatiy says that coordinated attacks are being carried out against him and botnets are being involved in them.

The Commander-in-Chief assures that his family members do not make public statements, do not give official comments, and have not authorized anyone to speak on their behalf. Any statements or positions attributed to them are untrue.

"I ask you to observe information hygiene: check sources and do not spread unverified information. We have one common goal — the approach of victory. That is what I am focused on now, and I ask everyone to focus their efforts on it," he emphasized.