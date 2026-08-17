The General Staff showed the consequences of the strike on the Russian plant where explosives are made — two workshops were destroyed

The General Staff showed the consequences of the strike on the Kamensky Plant in Russia, which produces explosives.

This attack was first reported yesterday, August 16. This enterprise is located in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky (Rostov region, Russia). At that time, a fire broke out there.

The General Staff has now reported that the strike destroyed two and damaged four more explosives and gunpowder production plants.

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"Kombinat Kamensky" produces solid rocket fuel for MLRS "Uragan", "Smerch" and "Tornado-S", as well as for a number of missile systems.

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