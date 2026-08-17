Russia launched 128 drones over Ukraine overnight. Civilian ship damaged in the Odesa region, some injured

On the night of August 17, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 128 drones. The Air Defense Forces shot down 106 of them.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The remaining drones were hit in 14 places, and debris fell in two locations. In particular, this night the Russians attacked the port infrastructure of the Odesa region. A civilian ship under the flag of the Republic of Togo was damaged. Four people were injured, three of them hospitalized.

At midnight, Russian troops attacked the village of Novokair in the Kherson region with an FPV drone — two men, 66 and 58 years old, were killed. In the morning, they struck Kherson — a minibus was attacked. The 63-year-old driver was injured.

Sumy was under massive attack by "Geran" at night. Drones hit civilian infrastructure and the private sector in the Zarichny district. A 75-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were killed. Another woman was injured.

Five people were injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region from nighttime Russian shelling. The enemy attacked four districts of the region with drones almost 20 times.

Russians attacked Izyum in Kharkiv region twice — with drones and an air bomb. Five people were injured. At least 15 houses and cars were damaged.

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In the Kremenchuk district of Poltava region, two industrial enterprises caught fire as a result of shelling. The Russians also attacked an enterprise in the Myrhorod district. There were no casualties.

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