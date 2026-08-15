The 2nd building of the Charter National University has joined the project of the former head of the Public Prosecutorʼs Office Andriy Yermak "Advokat+" on legal assistance to military personnel.

This was reported by the press service of the “Khartiya” Corps.

The statement says that all 8 units of the “Khartiya” Corps will join this program — six brigades and two regiments.

"The initiativeʼs lawyers are already starting work with the ʼKhartiyansʼ. We thank the National Bar Association of Ukraine and the specialized committee led by Andriy Yermak for their cooperation. Letʼs keep the order! Together — to Victory!", the press service commented.

A military member of the “Khartiya”, a writer, and a member of the band “Zhadan and Sobaky” Serhiy Zhadan commented on the decision and wrote: “I personally don’t see the difference between lawyer Yermak and lawyer Medvedchuk.” He also added that he wouldn’t want Yermak to do his legal work.

UPD 16:30: The commander of the National Guard unit "Charter" Ihor Obolensky wrote that in 2023 Andriy Yermak "was one of those who opened the door to the creation of the unit and helped to provide it". According to him, Yermak convinced the president that it was necessary to invest in "Khartiya".

Previously, the Supreme Court of Ukraine eased the ban on Yermak precisely because of the "Advokat+" project and the appeal of the military — he was allowed to visit Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions in connection with his legal work. The court also allowed him to transit through other regions.

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