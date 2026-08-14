Two women arrested in Poland for attacking Ukrainians

In Poland, in the city of Poznan, two Polish women were detained who attacked Ukrainians near the CastaCraftowe cafe on the night of August 13.

This was reported by the Minister of the Interior of Poland Marcin Kerwiński.

The incident was reported by an employee of the establishment, who released the video. According to him, he and the customers were standing outside the establishment, and they were speaking in Ukrainian and Russian. At that time, one of the women, upon hearing Ukrainian, began to swear and shout "Spierdalaj do Ukraine."

Then the employee and customers began to record a video for the police, which showed the woman beating the guests and damaging the property. According to the man, they “couldn’t defend themselves in any way, because then they would have been held responsible”.

Today, Poznan police first detained one attacker, and later a second. Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński commented on the detention: "Zero tolerance for aggression and hatred!"