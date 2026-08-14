Ukraine imposes sanctions against vessels, companies and Russians involved in the theft of Ukrainian grain

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions against people and companies involved in the illegal export of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories, as well as the vessels involved in this.

This was reported by the Presidentʼs Office.

The sanctions list includes 13 ships — eight under the Russian flag, three under the Panamanian flag, and one each under the Belizean and Saint Kitts and Nevis flags.

The sanctions also apply to 11 Russian citizens — ship owners and their captains, as well as 28 companies that helped export Ukrainian grain.

Ukraine will share information about them with international partners so that they can also impose sanctions.

"The illegal export of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied territories should have consequences for everyone involved: from companies and owners to captains and vessels," said the presidential advisor on sanctions policy Vladyslav Vlasyuk.