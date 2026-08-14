A large-scale blackout occurred in Central Asia. What is known

In Central Asia — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan — a large-scale blackout occurred simultaneously.

Reuters writes about this.

In particular, power outages were recorded in Almaty (Kazakhstan), Bishkek (the capital of Kyrgyzstan), as well as Dushanbe and Khujand (Tajikistan). In Uzbekistan, power outages were reported in some southern regions, mainly near the border with Tajikistan.

The Kazakh Ministry of Energy said that this was due to a “sudden change in the flow of electricity” from the Central Asian grid. Work to restore power is currently underway.

Reuters writes that electricity shortages are regular in Central Asia. This is due to the regionʼs dependence on hydropower, which is vulnerable to water shortages due to climate change.

There were large-scale power outages in Georgia on July 24 and 25. At that time, the State Security Service began investigating a possible sabotage.

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