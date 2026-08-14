RMF FM: Rapper “Kyivstoner” turned out to be the Ukrainian whom the Russians tried to kill in Poland

The Ukrainian whom the Russians tried to kill in Poland turned out to be rapper “Kyivstoner” (real name Albert Vasiliev).

RMF FM writes about this.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote about this attempt the day before, but did not specify who exactly it was aimed at — only that this person "was inconvenient for Vladimir Putinʼs regime".

Back in July, the Russian FSB accused the rapper of allegedly preparing a terrorist attack on a factory in the Moscow region. The Russians claimed that they wanted to attack the factory with drones that were brought from Bratislava, where “Kyivstoner” lives. The rapper himself denied this.

Who is “Kyivstoner”?

Albert Vasiliev, who took the creative pseudonym “Kyivstoner”, lived in Ukraine until the age of 19, and then left for the USA, where his mother lived.

Initially, he became known as the author of sketch videos, and after returning to Ukraine, he became part of the rap group "Mushrooms". However, due to a number of circumstances, including a conflict with producer and group member Yuriy Bardash, in 2017 “Kyivstoner” left the group, which was at the peak of its popularity.

After that, Vasiliev began a solo career as a rapper. Since 2024, he has been living in Slovakia.

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