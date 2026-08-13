Explosion at ammunition factory in Italy

In Italy, a powerful explosion occurred at a munitions factory near the city of Colleferro — it was heard several kilometers around.

Reuters writes about this.

Firefighters and police were at the scene. The mayor of the Italian city, Giulio Calamita, said the situation was under control. He was waiting for confirmation that no one was killed or injured in the explosion. The plant was closed. According to Calamita, if the plant had been operating, “it would have been a tragedy”.

The incident occurred at the KNDS Ammo Italy plant, which produces medium and large-caliber ammunition for land and naval defense systems, as well as solid-fuel components for spacecraft launch vehicles.

The company is one of the contractors under the European Defense Agency framework agreements for the supply of 155 mm artillery ammunition, concluded in 2023.