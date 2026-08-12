The Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked four Russian warships in Novorossiysk today

On the night of August 12, the Defense Forces attacked four Russian warships in the naval port of Novorossiysk.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces (SOF).

According to preliminary data, these are the Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, the small missile ship “Buyan-M”, and the patrol ship “Vasil Bykov”. Air defense systems, seaport infrastructure, and ships of the Black Sea Fleet were under attack. Information about the consequences of the strikes is being clarified.

“Admiral Makarov” and “Admiral Essen” are carriers of the “Kalibers”.

The attacked naval base in Novorossiysk is located 300 km from the front. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, it was hit by “Neptune” missiles and naval drones. Satellite images also recorded traces of fire on the territory of the naval base.

Reuters also reported, citing sources, that the grain terminal in Novorossiysk had suspended operations after the Ukrainian attack. The terminalʼs owner Demetra Holding confirmed that the strike had caused damage.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.