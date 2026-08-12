Lithuania plans to build a new defense line on the border with Russia and Belarus

Lithuania plans to establish a new security zone on the border with Belarus and the Kaliningrad region of Russia. The width of the protective strip will be 20 meters, but in operational areas designated by the command — 150 meters.

This is reported by the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT.

The country will increase the number of engineering fleets from 27 to 50. They are to be built in designated military locations by the end of 2028. The previous resolution stated that the work would be completed by April 2025. The countryʼs Ministry of Defense noted that the deadline was extended because the number of engineering fleets of military countermobility has been increased.

Lithuania has also extended the deadline for installing backup barriers on sections of national roads and roadsides. These works are also planned to be completed by the end of 2028.

Instead of the previously planned forest belts, they now want to restore swamps. This work should be completed by the end of 2030. The Lithuanian Ministry of Defense claims that in a few years the area will become almost impassable for heavy vehicles without sophisticated engineering equipment.

In August 2025, Lithuania strengthened its border at a number of unused border crossings with Belarus and Russia.

The Baltic Defense Line is a project to fortify Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania along their borders with Russia and Belarus. The construction of the Baltic Defense Line was announced on January 19, 2024, during a joint meeting of the defense ministers of these countries in Riga, and is planned to be completed by 2028.

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