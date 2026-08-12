Soldiers of the 121st Brigade complained about the lack of rotation and disruptions in food and medicine. The command promised rotation as soon as possible

The soldiers from the 121st separate brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, who complained about being in position for almost four months, will be rotated as soon as possible.

This was promised by the Group of Forces “South”.

Where it all began

The soldiers of the fire support platoon of the fire support company of the 3rd battalion of military unit A7049 recorded their appeal on August 9. They said that they have been in combat positions in the Zaporizhzhia region without rotation for almost four months.

According to servicemen and their families, during this time the unit is facing a critical situation with the provision of the most necessary things — drinking water, food and medicines. In particular, water may not be delivered for 3-7 days, and in some places — up to 12 days, food arrives once every 3-7 days, and sometimes it is spoiled. Medicines in cases of urgent need may arrive late, when help is already urgently needed.

Platoon commander Lieutenant Syschuk clarified that he and his comrades arrived to replace servicemen who had been in positions for eight months without rotation.

On August 10, the Command of the 121st Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry responded to the appeal. They said that food, medicine, and other necessary items are delivered to hard-to-reach positions by drones according to a set schedule. However, the situation in this direction remains extremely difficult: bad weather, constant Russian actions, and the work of enemy electronic warfare equipment sometimes prevent the cargo from being delivered on time and intact.

"The information voiced in the video message does not reflect all the circumstances. At the same time, we would like to inform you that the brigade command is doing everything possible to conduct a rotation in the near future — as soon as it can be done safely for the life and health of the personnel," the brigade said at the time.

What are they saying in the command now?

In todayʼs statement, the Southern Defense Force noted that "the data highlighted in the video message reflects only a separate fragment of the complex operational situation and does not reproduce the full context of the measures taken". They emphasized that over the past 30 days, almost 240 kg of food have been delivered to the military brigadeʼs positions.

"Currently, a set of actions is being taken to rotate the unit as soon as possible [...]. The rotation will be carried out as soon as the security situation allows, so as not to expose the personnel to critical risk during regrouping," the message says.

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