Russians struck the “Epicenter” in Zaporizhzhia at night and hit Kherson and Odesa. There are dead and wounded

The Russian army struck the "Epicenter" in Zaporizhzhia and hit Kherson and Odesa at night. There are deaths and injuries as a result of the strikes.

Babel has collected the main points about the consequences.

A fire broke out at the “Epicenter” in Zaporizhzhia. The attack also damaged a private house.

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In Odesa, the attack caused a fire in one of the apartments on the fifth floor of a high-rise building.

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The enterprise was burning due to the strike on the Poltava region.

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Also at night, the Russians struck Kherson with a “Shahed” drones. Two people were killed and two more were injured.

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