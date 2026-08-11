You can now order books on some “Ukrzaliznytsia” flights

On certain “Ukrzaliznytsia” (UZ) flights, passengers can order a book when booking a ticket and receive it directly on their shelf at the start of the route.

This was reported by the press service of UZ.

The service is available on international flights to Poland (Przemyśl, Chełm), Hungary (Budapest), Moldova (Chisinau) and Romania (Bucharest).

And also on several domestic trains:

No. 81/82 "Sakura" (Kyiv — Uzhhorod);

No. 95/96 "Hutsulshchyna" (Kyiv — Rakhiv);

No. 01/02 "Unity" (Kharkiv — Rakhiv);

No. 15/16 "Les Kurbas" (Kharkiv — Ivano-Frankivsk);

No. 17/18 "Skovoroda" (Kharkiv — Uzhhorod);

No. 79/80 "Sicheslav" (Dnipro — Lviv);

No. 106/105 "Chornomorets" (Odesa — Kyiv);

No. 43/44 "Stefania" (Ivano-Frankivsk — Dnipro);

No. 7/8 "Bukovyna" (Kyiv — Chernivtsi);

No. 92/91 "Leopolis" (Lviv — Kyiv).

UZ introduced this service after the Russian Federation began systematically attacking the warehouses of Ukrainian publishing houses. As of July 23 alone, Russian attacks had destroyed over 1.5 million books and textbooks from Ukrainian publishers.

On August 1, the RNK-Ranok logistics center, where books from Ukrainian publishers were stored, was hit. According to preliminary estimates, more than 28 000 different books were burned, which is approximately 8 million copies. Estimated damages reach UAH 1 billion.

And on August 5, BookChef publishing house lost another 100 000 books after a warehouse attack.

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