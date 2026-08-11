The remains of the first head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists, Colonel of the UNR Army Yevhen Konovalets, were exhumed at the Crosswijk cemetery in Rotterdam.

This was reported by the press service of the Presidentʼs Office.

Colonel Konovaletsʼ ashes will be returned to Ukraine and reburied at the National War Memorial Cemetery. The farewell ceremony will take place at the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ of the UGCC in Kyiv.

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The date of the reburial has not yet been announced.

Earlier, on July 17, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision that allowed the reburial of Konovaletsʼ remains in Ukraine. At that time, the head of the OUN, Bohdan Chervak, stated that in this way Ukraine would finally fulfill the historic promise of Ukrainian nationalists, who swore back in 1938 to rebury Konovalets in Kyiv after the restoration of Ukraineʼs independence.

The founder and first head of the OUN, Konovalets, was assassinated in 1938 by Soviet intelligence agent Pavel Sudoplatov.

In May, Ukraine reburied OUN leader Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia, marking the first step toward creating a Pantheon of Prominent Ukrainians.

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