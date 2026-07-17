The first leader of OUN Yevhen Konovalets will be reburied in Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers has made a corresponding decision

The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision that will allow the remains of the colonel of the UNR Army, the first head of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists Yevhen Konovalets to be reburied in Ukraine.

The decision was published on the government website.

Konovalets will be buried with military honors at the National War Memorial Cemetery. Now the Ministry of Foreign Affairs must obtain all necessary documents for the exhumation and transportation of the remains from the Netherlands to Ukraine.

The OUN Chairman Bohdan Chervak stated that in this way Ukraine will finally fulfill the historic promise of Ukrainian nationalists, who swore back in 1938 to rebury Konovalets in Kyiv after the restoration of Ukraineʼs independence.

Colonel of the UNR Army, founder and first head of OUN Yevhen Konovalets was killed in 1938 by Soviet intelligence agent Pavlo Sudoplatov. Konovalets was buried at the Crosswijk Cemetery in Rotterdam.

In May, Ukraine reburied the leader of OUN Andriy Melnyk and his wife Sofia. This was the first step towards creating a Pantheon of Prominent Ukrainians.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.