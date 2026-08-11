Washington Post: Trump secretly taken out of Turkey in a food truck to protect him from a possible Iranian attack

US President Donald Trump was secretly flown out of Turkey after the NATO summit on July 8 in a food truck to protect him from a possible attack by Iran.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.

Trump publicly boarded an old Air Force One, but that was part of the plan. Within minutes, reporters were ordered to lower the curtains. Trump and several aides were loaded into a catering truck and transported across the other side of the plane to a smaller military C-32A.

He flew under the inconspicuous call sign Reach 18, and the tracking systems were turned off. Meanwhile, the old Air Force One continued its flight without Trump, and in the air it was given the call sign AF1 — so that everyone would think that the president was on it.

Some journalists and White House staff were unaware of the change. In Britain, Trump reappeared in front of the cameras in the old Air Force One, making it look as if he had been flying it the entire time. According to WP, this was done because of the threat of an Iranian attack on the president or his plane.

According to The Washington Post, the decision to conceal Trumpʼs location came after the US resumed strikes on Iran. At the same time, it was previously reported that the new Boeing 747-8, a gift from Qatar, has fewer defensive capabilities than older presidential planes.

Trump has said that Iran considers him its “number one target”. On July 11, he also said that he had left instructions in case he was killed in an assassination attempt, and threatened Iran with “strikes of unprecedented force”.

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