The Russian Ministry of Defense has included the history of the occupied territories of Ukraine in the list of school textbooks.

Russian media is writing about this.

In particular, for students in grades 5-7, the textbook "History of Our Land. Donbas and Novorossiya" was recommended. It plans to teach the history of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions in the context of the history of Russia. The occupation authorities want to transfer these textbooks to schools from September 1.

The Russian Ministry of Education claims that the course is “objective” and is intended to become part of a “unified history of Russia”. The head of the department Serhiy Kravtsov claims that the textbook contains “real information,” unlike, he says, “Ukrainian textbooks”. The course is planned to be made mandatory in schools in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

This is not the first time Russia has used education in schools for propaganda. In particular, in May, a Russian 9th grade social studies textbook marked not only the occupied lands, but also the deoccupied Kherson as part of the Russian Federation on a map of Russia.

As of August, Russian attacks on Ukrainian printing plants and logistics warehouses have destroyed nearly 1.2 million school textbooks, reported Minister of Education and Science Andriy Butenko.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.