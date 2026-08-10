In Russia, the Supreme Court has removed the “Yabluko” party from the State Duma elections, which are scheduled to take place on September 20. This is the only party in the Russian Federation that was on the ballot and advocated for an early end to the war against Ukraine.

This was reported by the BBC Russian service.

The partyʼs press service said they would try to appeal the decision — it can be done within five days. A representative of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Russia supported the cancellation of registration at a meeting of the Supreme Court. According to him, the party violated intellectual property laws. They did not explain what this was about.

During the meeting, the CEC representative also cited Rosfinmonitoring data showing that “Yabluko” allegedly receives foreign funding. They explained this by selling foreign shares, which they are required by law to get rid of before the elections.

Earlier, leaders of several other registered parties accused “Yabluko” of being "unpatriotic" for supporting an end to the war against Ukraine. The party responded by calling these statements slander.

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