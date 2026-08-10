Bulgaria reported that the Ukrainian drone that crashed in the country two days ago was not a combat drone

Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev reported that the Ukrainian drone that crashed in the country near the former Kardam checkpoint on August 8 was not a combat drone.

Novinite writes about this.

He also added that this drone was not intended for attacks, but for counter-drone operations. According to him, the government is currently working to purchase anti-drone systems, as the country has a limited number of them.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that the examination is still ongoing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense have identified "critical points" where protection has been strengthened with anti-drone systems.

The day before, Bulgaria reported that the Ukrainian decoy drone "Maya" could have ended up on the territory of their country under the influence of electronic warfare equipment.

The drone crashed on the morning of August 8, 100 meters from the border with Romania, near the former Kardam checkpoint, a kilometer from the Bulgarian compressor station of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline. It crashed in a field of sunflowers, and the explosion sent black smoke into the air. There were no injuries or damage.

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