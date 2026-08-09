The Bulgarian General Staff believes that the Ukrainian drone could have ended up on the countryʼs territory through electronic warfare

Bulgaria believes that the Ukrainian decoy drone "Maya" could have ended up on the territory of their country under the influence of electronic warfare equipment.

This was reported by the Chief of the General Staff of Bulgaria Admiral Emil Eftimov, BGNES reports.

According to Eftimov, there are currently no facts indicating that the incident was intentional. The aircraft, which is now believed to be a Ukrainian decoy drone, likely went off course. No damage was recorded at the crash site.

The Bulgarian General Staff added that this incident is "a consequence of hostilities near the borders" of the country.

Yesterday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev reported that the drone fell 100 meters from the border with Romania — near the former Kardam checkpoint, which is a kilometer from the Bulgarian compressor station of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline.

The drone crashed in a sunflower field, sending black smoke into the air after the explosion. There were no injuries or damage.

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